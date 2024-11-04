ERC eyes faster crisis response

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) seeks a provision in the bill introducing amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA) that would expand the regulator’s authority to take action during calamities and emergencies.

In her first media briefing since resuming her role as chairperson and CEO, Monalisa Dimalanta said on Monday that the proposal aims to expedite government responses in the power sector during critical situations.

Dimalanta pointed out that the current decision-making process can lead to delays in necessary actions.

She suggested that the amendments could allow either the chairperson or division heads to immediately order distribution utilities (DUs) and electric cooperatives (ECs) to implement necessary measures during emergencies.

“The system is really slow if the five have to meet to answer or respond to the situation. That’s one of the things we are studying,” Dimalanta said.

“Fortunately, the EPIRA amendments are not finished yet, and we hope to pursue them within the year to give authority to either the chair or division of the commission to respond right away.”

Penalties await non-compliant players.

In response to recent typhoons that affected local communities, the ERC ordered DUs in areas declared under a State of Calamity to suspend electricity disconnections and ease payment terms for affected consumers.

According to the ERC guidelines, residential and non-residential customers consuming up to 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) monthly will be protected from service disconnections for non-payment from October to December 2024. These consumers can also settle their bills over a minimum of six months to alleviate financial pressures.

Recognizing the challenges faced by typhoon-affected communities, the ERC instructed DUs to offer alternative payment arrangements for consumers exceeding the 200 kWh threshold.

The directive also extends to power generators, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and other industry stakeholders, who are also required to support the staggered payment scheme for affected DUs.