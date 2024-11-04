Electoral college not popular vote: A guide to the 2024 US presidential polls

As the 2024 United States Presidential Election approaches, the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent history. Here’s a quick guide for Filipinos on what to expect and how election results are processed.

When is the election, and when do polls open?

Election Day is on Tuesday, 5 November. Polling station opening times vary by state, generally starting between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM local time. Due to multiple time zones across the US, poll closing times range from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM Eastern Time.

When are results expected?

Results typically begin to come in soon after the first polls close. In states like Georgia, early votes are counted and reported on election night, with most results available by midnight. However, some states, such as Nevada, may take several days to finalize their counts.