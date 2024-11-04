DepEd program ensures learning continuity

The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to roll out an innovative solution aimed at ensuring learning continuity impacted by typhoons and other natural disasters.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the pilot implementation of the Dynamic Learning Program (DLP) will begin this November in affected schools in Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V and CAR. The DLP initiative is designed to address disruptions caused by disasters and other challenges by promoting independent, resource-efficient learning.

“We’re bringing resilience to the heart of learning so that no student’s education has to pause when challenges arise,” Angara said.

Under this program, affected schools have the flexibility to conduct make-up classes and utilize DLP learning activity sheets in temporary learning spaces. These activity sheets are designed to be simple, targeted and adaptable.

The program’s features include: parallel classes, activity-based engagement, student portfolios and a reduced homework policy. The program encourages learners to engage deeply with lessons and build essential skills like writing, problem-solving and critical thinking.

Through this initiative, DepEd seeks to restore educational opportunities for students by establishing resilient, adaptable learning practices. The deployment of DLP is aligned to the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as a proactive learning continuity measure during disaster and emergency contexts.