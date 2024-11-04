Congress urged: Pass online site blocking measure

A local think tank is calling on Congress to immediately pass the Site Blocking Bill to address the growing issue of piracy in the Philippines. The group warns that the economic and security risks posed by piracy demand urgent legislative action.

Currently, the Philippines lacks a specific law to block websites hosting pirated content. While the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and internet service providers have collaborated on temporary measures, a more comprehensive legislative framework is needed.

“We urge our senators to prioritize the Site Blocking Bill, which is currently pending in their chamber,” said Prof. Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase ADR Institute.

“This bill will empower the IPOPHL to swiftly shut down websites distributing pirated content, strengthening the fight against piracy,” he added.

Two separate bills -- Senate Bills 2150 and 2385 -- aim to amend the Intellectual Property Code to include electronic and online content within the definition of pirated goods.

The IPOPHL has long advocated for revising the 27-year-old IP Code and is ready to implement the necessary measures once the legislation is passed.

In 2022, the Philippines suffered a significant economic loss of approximately $700 million due to the piracy of locally produced TV shows and movies. Moreover, the country has been identified as a major consumer of pirated content in Asia.

“Beyond the economic impact on creative industries and workers, piracy poses serious security risks to users who access pirated content,” Manhit said. “They are vulnerable to identity theft, financial loss, and exposure to malware.”

Meantime, IPOPHL director general Rowel S. Barba estimates that the Philippines could lose up to $1 billion in revenue by 2027 if online piracy continues unabated. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), piracy drains approximately 7.1 percent of the country’s GDP.

This results in forgone revenue for the country and loss of livelihood, and it even threatens to inflict malware on devices consuming pirated content, which can be a gateway for scams.