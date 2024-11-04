CoC filing for BARMM polls starts Monday

GENERAL SANTOS CITY —The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will begin accepting certificates of candidacy (CoC) on Monday, 4 November, for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement, BARMM Comelec Regional Director Atty. Rey Sumalipao said the filing period will run until November 9. It was originally slated for October 1–8, along with other candidates for the May 2025 midterm elections.

"The certificate of candidacy (COC) for District Representative in the BARMM parliament shall be filed on November 4, 2024 (Monday) to November 9, 2024 (Saturday), from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with the Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO)," Sumalipao said.

The poll body postponed the filing last month due to a Supreme Court ruling excluding the province of Sulu from the Bangsamoro Region.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police said it is ready to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the CoC filing in the region.