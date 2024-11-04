China ignoring Phl’s P60-M restitution demand — Brawner

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will insist on its demand that China compensate the country P60 million for the damage to military equipment during a confrontation at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last 17 June.

In an interview, AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the Chinese government has yet to respond to the Philippines’ demand for payment coursed through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In June, the DFA sent Beijing a letter asking that it pay what the China Coast Guard (CCG) damaged when its personnel harassed Philippine Navy (PN) boats and sailors conducting a resupply and rotation mission to Ayungin.

The Philippines also demanded the return of seven firearms taken from the PN by the CCG during the incident.

“Well, we have already made a demand for the return of the rifles that they looted. These rifles were encased when the Chinese took them. They destroyed our equipment and our boats, so we demanded that they pay P60 million for the damage,” Brawner told reporters.

Brawner said the amount did not include the cost of the treatment of Seaman First Class Jeffrey Facundo who lost his thumb during the confrontation.

“China hasn’t responded yet,” he said.

Nonetheless, Brawner said discussions between the DFA and its Chinese counterpart are ongoing.

“We will continue to demand it because it is our right. They are the ones who committed the crime. They are the ones who stole our equipment. They should return it,” he said.

Facundo has returned to active duty, according to Brawner.

Facundo sustained his injury when the CCG intentionally rammed Navy rubber boats that were en route to the BRP Sierra Madre. Following the incident, the Philippines issued a note verbale to China, expressing concern over Facundo’s severe injury.

Brawner shared that Facundo’s thumb was successfully restored through a partnership between the AFP and the Makati Medical Foundation. “His finger has been restored and it’s now functioning well, normally,” Brawner confirmed during an interview with reporters.

Facundo, a member of the Naval Special Operations Group, faced a challenging situation when the CCG crew not only rammed his boat but also deployed tear gas and blared sirens, disrupting communication among Filipino soldiers.

During the altercation, the Chinese crew illegally boarded the Philippine vessels and forcibly took seven disassembled long firearms from the Filipino troops, transferring them to CCG vessels.