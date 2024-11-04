Cebu Pacific seeks spurring Phl travel

To allow more travel opportunities in 2025, Cebu Pacific (CEB) is holding another seat sale in November, with over 750,000 seats up for grabs.

Travelers can now book their flights to all of CEB’s domestic locations beginning Monday until 7 November 2024, for as low as P99 one-way base cost, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period starts on 1 January to 31 March 2025, when the vacation season is ideal.

CEB has just introduced new routes from important hubs in Mindanao and the Visayas.

Direct flights from Davao are currently to 12 domestic locations, including Clark, Puerto Princesa and Cagayan de Oro.

Easier than ever travel

Traveling throughout the region is now easier than ever because of Iloilo’s connections to nine domestic locations, including Tacloban and Zamboanga.

More than 20 domestic destinations are also offered by CEB, including new routes to the breathtaking Masbate and San Vicente. Palawan, which is home to the longest white sand beach in the country.

With the airline’s extensive domestic network paired with affordable fares, everyone can now plan their next vacation in Palawan’s crystal-clear waters, island-hop in Iloilo, or visit General Santos, the “Tuna Capital of the Philippines.”

Passengers can use their existing Travel Fund. Additionally, CEB also provides other payment options like e-wallets and credit or debit cards.