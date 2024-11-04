Brunei princess starts 4-day working visit

Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large from Brunei Darussalam, was set to arrive on Monday for a four-day working trip, as announced by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The visit marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Brunei on 28 and 29 May, which resulted in agreements on tourism, maritime cooperation, and seafarer training.

The DFA stated that Princess Masna's visit aims to strengthen the close ties between the nations, particularly in culture and economic cooperation.

The Philippines and Brunei share a warm relationship, bolstered by historic exchanges and a mutual commitment to a peaceful, prosperous region. Both countries continue to enhance their bilateral cooperation in tourism, agriculture, and defense.

During his state visit, Marcos signed several agreements with Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah in these key areas.