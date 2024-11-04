Brawner: China yet to respond to Phl’s P60-M restitution demands 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it will remain insistent in its reparation demand to China to restitute the country’s P60 million worth of military equipment damaged during an intense confrontation between Manila and Beijing at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last 17 June.

In an interview, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the Chinese government has yet to respond to the country’s demands.

In early July, the Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), submitted a letter demanding the Chinese government to compensate the military equipment destroyed when the China Coast Guard (CCG) aggressively intimidated and harassed the Philippine Navy personnel conducting a resupply and rotational mission in the area.

The Philippines also demanded the return of the AFP’s seven firearms that the CCG looted after the incident.

“Well, we have already made a demand to return the rifles that they looted. These rifles were encased. They were placed in a case when the Chinese looted them. And then they destroyed our equipment and our boats, so we demanded them to pay them 60 million pesos for the damage,” Brawner told reporters.

Brawner also noted that the P60 million cost of damages still excludes the medical needs of Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, who lost his thumb when the CCG rammed the Philippine boats during their confrontation.

“China hasn't responded yet,” he said.

However, Brawner said there’s an ongoing discussion between the DFA and its Chinese counterpart regarding the country's demands.

“We will continue to demand that because it is our right. Sila yung nagkasala. Sila yung nagnakaw ng mga gamit. Dapat ibalik nila (They are the ones who committed the crime. They are the ones who stole our equipment. They should return it),” Brawner said when asked if the AFP expects China to respond positively to the demands.