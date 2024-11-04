BINI drops ‘Blooming’

Nation’s girl group BINI is back with a vibrant new track blossoming brighter than ever.

BINI’s Coke Studio journey began in Season 6 (2022) with “Love Yourself,” a chart-topping anthem for self-love co-created alongside their dedicated fanbase, the Blooms. In Season 7 (2023), the P-pop powerhouse continued to break boundaries by collaborating with Davao’s breakthrough hip-hop group, PLAYERTWO, for a hauntingly beautiful rendition of “Bata, Kaya Mo!” (“You Can Do It, Kid!”), originally released by Iñigo Pascual and Ron Henley, also Coke Studio artists, in 2019.

This year, BINI once again takes the Coke Studio center stage with “Blooming,” a bright and upbeat dance-pop track brimming with the hope, bliss, and healing associated with spring. Offering a different vibe compared to current hits, the song pulsates with a powerful message of perseverance and empowerment, perfectly encapsulated by the iconic line “Malayo pa, pero malayo na (“Still a long way to go, but we’ve come so far)."

“Blooming” celebrates the tenacity of overcoming obstacles and the enduring spirit of grit. The recently released music video for the song on Coke Studio Philippines’ YouTube channel is a visual and auditory explosion, showcasing BINI’s energetic choreography while visibly highlighting the growth and maturity of the group. Fans are treated to a vibrant display of BINI’s impressive vocal range and intricate choreography, perfectly matching the lively and youthful vibe of the track.

BINI will perform “Blooming” for the first time at their Grand BINIverse concert from 16 to 18 November at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.