Bataan nuclear plant rehab up in the air

The Philippine government is actively working toward integrating nuclear energy into the local power mix by the end of the decade, reigniting discussions about the potential revival of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

Recognizing the divided public sentiment surrounding the issue, the Department of Energy (DoE) has emphasized that any potential rehabilitation of the facility will depend on comprehensive scientific studies and the approval of local communities.

In a recent interview, Energy Utilization Management Bureau Director Patrick T. Aquino discussed the ongoing deliberations regarding the BNPP, which has become a focal point as the country seeks to diversify its energy sources.

“The government is ensuring that the policies and regulations needed to introduce nuclear technologies are in place. We will adhere to all requirements, including public consultation and public acceptance, to proceed,” Aquino said.

Last month, the DoE signed an agreement with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. (KHNP) for a two-phase feasibility study to evaluate the rehabilitation of the BNPP.

The first phase will assess the current state of the facility, while the second phase will explore refurbishment options.

If the first phase is deemed unviable, KHNP may propose alternatives, such as constructing a conventional power plant or developing a small modular reactor, ensuring flexibility in the nuclear agenda.

Notably, KHNP will cover all study costs, and the Philippine government is under no obligation to proceed with the BNPP rehabilitation based on the study’s findings. This study is exploratory, and any future actions will depend on further government evaluation.