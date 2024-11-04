Bacoor punches MPVA semis ticket

Bacoor secured the last semifinal spot following an easy 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 win over also-ran Valenzuela in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) late Sunday at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

Cyrille Alemeniana fired 13 points as the Strikers in the process bolstered their top-two seeding bid for a twice-to-beat incentive at 10-3.

Bacoor joined No. 1 seed Quezon Tangerines (13-1), Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation (10-4) and Biñan Tatak Gel (10-5) in the Final Four of the upstart league founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Jemalyn Menor and Camille Bustamante chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively, as the Strikers were quick to avenge their 18-25, 25-23, 16-25 18-25 loss to Quezon before the long break that derailed their Final Four march.

Ranged against the lowly Valenzuela side though, Bacoor was not to be denied behind a crisp onslaught and lethal defense to bag the win in more than just an hour.

Meanwhile, AM Caloocan Air Force’s 25-15, 25-15, 28-26 win against also-ran ICC Negros went down the drain with Bacoor’s clinching 10th win.

Iari Yongco-Quimson and Jozza Mae Cabalsa had 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Caloocan, which improved to 6-7 but could get to only nine wins in the two-round, 16-game tourney backed by Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.