Artists explore and reinterpret Philippine folklore in new exhibit

This exhibition, Tabi-Tabi Po…, delves into the eerie and whimsical dimensions of Filipino folklore, perfectly timed for the approaching holiday season. It showcases the captivating works of Neil Manalo, Joselito Jandayan, Jeosh, Doktor Karayom, Jonas Miguel Arlegui, David Requilme and Clari.

Through the lens of mythical creatures like the aswang and tikbalang, the artists reinterpret these legends, weaving a tapestry of imagery that invites viewers to explore the boundaries of reality and imagination.

Each piece challenges conventional narratives, illuminating how these ancient tales shape our cultural identity in contemporary society. Blending dark humor with surreal aesthetics, the artists provoke thought and discussion about the relevance of folklore today. Their varied approaches encourage a deeper understanding of the complex emotions and histories embedded in these stories, revealing how they continue to resonate within our lives.

As visitors engage with the artworks, they will be transported to a realm where the familiar becomes unsettling and the bizarre takes on new significance. Tabi-tabi po… beckons audiences to rediscover the enchanting yet often unsettling tales that linger in our collective consciousness, offering a rich exploration of the intricate relationship between myth and reality. This exhibition is an invitation to reflect on the profound impact of folklore and its enduring presence in shaping our cultural landscape.

Tabi-Tabi po… is on view from 24 October to 9 December at Altro Mondo at The Picasso at the third floor of Picasso Boutique Serviced Residences, 119 LP Leviste Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday. For inquiries, contact the gallery on Facebook

(@altromondoart) or Instagram

(@altromondoart). One may also message them on Viber or WhatsApp at +63 929 709 0396, or email altromondoart@gmail.com.