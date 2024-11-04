Art and cultural criticism workshop calls for applications

Dr. Rolando B. Tolentino, cultural studies scholar and BNSCWC Associate for Criticism, is the workshop director. Dr. Carlos M. Piocos III, chair of the Department of Literature and BNSCWC Associate for Poetry and Literary Studies, shall serve as deputy director.

Kritika aims to give young scholars who want to commit themselves to art and cultural criticism a venue where they can discuss their work and concerns with established art critics and culture experts in the country.

This edition of Kritika is open-themed and shall be conducted face-to-face. A cultural heritage tour shall complement the workshop sessions to (re-)introduce the fellows to Western Visayan art and culture. It will also feature a public lecture on the teaching of humanities in partner universities and colleges in Capiz and nearby areas.

Advocating inter- and multi-disciplinary approaches, the workshop welcomes critical essays on literature, architecture, theatre, film, dance, music, visual arts, multi-art and popular culture. Critical papers related to environment, health, gender, performance, cultural heritage, food and trans-arts are encouraged.

Manuscript should be an unpublished critical essay written in English, Filipino, or any other Philippine language. The manuscript must be accompanied by an abstract (150 to 200 words) and should range from 4,000 to 5,000 words inclusive of notes and references. It should be on work/s by Filipino artist/s or a Philippine cultural phenomenon. It may involve the examination of more than one art or cultural form. Only complete and compliant applications will be reviewed.

Manuscripts in languages other than English and Filipino must be accompanied by a translation into English or Filipino and the consent of the translator.

Twelve applicants will be chosen for the fellowships. The fellows shall be given a modest travel subsidy of P5,000. Accommodations and meals will be provided throughout the duration of the workshop.

Interested applicants should submit their application portfolio via Google Forms (https://tinyurl.com/13thKRITIKALaSalleWorkshop). Required files include a cover letter explaining the reason for applying; an unpublished critical paper; and short curriculum vitae with photo. Sample published work may supplement the portfolio.

Deadline for application is 15 December. For inquiries, email bnscwc@dlsu.edu.ph.