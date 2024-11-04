Almost half of test takers pass 2024 Veterinarians Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) reported on Monday evening that 633 out of 1,349 Veterinarians Licensure Examination test takers have passed.
Adrian Alex Pama Lo from Central Mindanao University topped the list of examinees with an 89.30-percent rating.
The exam was administered by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in testing centers in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales and Tuguegarao last month.
In terms of school performance, the University of the Philippines - Los Baños performed well, with 95 out of 117 takers passing the test. Not to be outdone, both Cavite State University and Central Luzon State University finished with passing rates over 60%
PRC notes that the test result were released two working days after the final test was administered.