Alex Gonzaga and parents endorse wellness tea

In October, Filipino brand Paragis Tea announced its collaboration with the Gonzaga family — Alex Gonzaga, mom Pinty and dad Bonoy -- as its official brand endorsers.

“I’ve always been passionate about health and wellness, and finding products that are not only natural but truly effective is so important to me. Chef Aybs’ Paragis Tea has become part of my daily routine — it’s a simple way to detox and feel energized. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and share it with my family and all of you,” Alex, known for her dynamic and fun personality, says.

“As a mother, I’m always looking for ways to keep our family healthy. Chef Aybs’ Paragis Tea is a product that I trust because it’s rooted in tradition and made with care. It’s an honor to represent something that aligns with our values of well-being and family,” Pinty, a believer in natural remedies, adds.

“Taking care of our health has always been important to us, and Chef Aybs’ Paragis Tea makes it easy. It’s refreshing and full of natural benefits, and I’ve noticed a real difference since I started drinking it,” Bonoy emphasizes.

With the Gonzaga family on board, Chef Aybs’ Paragis Tea is set to reach even more Filipinos who are seeking natural, effective health solutions. The campaign will feature engaging content from the Gonzagas, including videos and social media posts demonstrating how Paragis Tea fits into their daily lives. This collaboration aims to inspire Filipinos to embrace a healthy lifestyle and use Paragis Tea as part of their daily wellness routines.

In 2017, Chef Aybs’ story began when she witnessed her grandmother using boiled Paragis grass (Eleusine Indica) to alleviate arthritis symptoms. Inspired by what she saw, Ayb developed a convenient tea bag format, which ensures that Paragis Tea can easily fit into one’s wellness journey.

By using a unique, old-fashioned process and meticulous guarding technique for drying and preparing, the Paragis grass retains its complete nutritional and healing properties. This artisanal method, passed down through generations, preserves the tea’s detoxifying, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits while delivering a smooth, rich flavor in every cup.

These health benefits are a testament to the effectiveness of Paragis Tea, providing reassurance and confidence to those who choose to incorporate it into their wellness routines. Today, the Herbal Tea offers a range of natural products, all crafted with the same commitment to quality and wellness.