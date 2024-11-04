Aboitiz delivers post-Kristine aid

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has mobilized its business units in coordination with Aboitiz Foundation Inc. to provide immediate relief and assistance to about 2,750 families affected by the recent onslaught of typhoon “Kristine.”

“Our commitment to supporting the resilience of Filipino communities drives us to act quickly in times of crisis. By mobilizing resources across our business units, we hope to bring immediate relief and begin the path toward recovery for the families affected by typhoon Kristine,” said Cosette V. Canilao, AIC president and chief executive officer.

Through volunteers, AIC donated relief packs containing essential food items such as canned goods, rice, noodles, crackers, coffee and bottled water. Each relief pack is suitable for a family of four.

Batangas and Tarlac

With the support of Aboitiz Foundation, AIC Economic Estates, which operates the 940-hectare LIMA Estate in Batangas and the 200-hectare TARI Estate in Tarlac City, has collaborated with AboitizLand and Aboitiz Construction to assemble approximately 1,500 relief packs for its communities. A total of 900 packs will support residents in Lipa City, while 600 packs are designated for Tarlac City.

These were turned over to the Lipa City and Tarlac City local government units (LGUs) on 29 October.

A second batch of relief operations, supported by donations from locators of LIMA Estate (the Philippines’ largest privately-owned industrial-anchored estate), is planned for later in the week.

Iloilo

AIC has spearheaded similar relief efforts in Iloilo, delivering drinking water and 750 relief packs on 28 and 29 October and committing 500 relief packs more to the Iloilo Province and Iloilo City LGUs.

Typhoon “Kristine” has been cited as the Philippines’ deadliest storm for 2024 so far, with 116 dead and 109 missing as of 28 October. As of the same date, the estimated damage to infrastructure stands at over P1.5 billion, while the estimated damage to agriculture has already exceeded P2.5 billion.