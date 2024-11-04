A symphony of joy and reflection at the Manila Cathedral

Experience the magic of music at the Manila Cathedral as the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra (PSYO) presents Gaudete on 29 November at 7 p.m. This concert will feature a harmonious blend of classical pieces and Filipino Christmas classics, promising a transcendent experience that will leave you both rejoicing and reflecting as the holiday season approaches.
A celebration of joy and anticipation
The concert’s title, Gaudete, is inspired by the Latin word for “rejoice” and the traditional Christmas carol of the same name. It captures the essence of Gaudete Sunday, a midpoint in the Advent season, symbolizing anticipation and the promise of something wondrous. This theme is woven throughout the evening’s repertoire, offering a musical journey that bridges the sacred and the festive.
Peeking ahead of Christmas through cathedral windows
Gaudete invites audiences to peek ahead to Christmas through the metaphorical rose windows of the Cathedral. These windows are not just architectural marvels but symbols of hope, transformation, and the anticipation of something beautiful. They serve as a powerful reminder of the journey and growth experienced by the PSYO over its five-year history.
During their recent Circle of Fifths concert tour in Italy, the orchestra visited iconic cathedrals like the Duomo di Milano, Duomo di Cremona, Duomo di Firenze and St. Peter’s Basilica, where the rose windows left a lasting impression on the young musicians, embodying the orchestra’s transformation from a small children’s ensemble to a distinguished youth orchestra.
“In this concert, the rose window serves as a powerful metaphor for looking ahead, symbolizing the anticipation of joy and unity the Christmas season brings. It reminds us to stay humble and grounded, inspiring young musicians to share their talents with the world, much like the light streaming through stained glass, reaching out and touching all who see it,” says current concertmaster Theodore Julius Tan.
A diverse and heartfelt repertoire
Audiences can expect an exquisite selection of music that spans both classical and contemporary realms. The concert will feature Vivaldi, Bach, and Tchaikovsky masterpieces alongside well-loved Filipino classics and traditional Christmas hymns, including familiar Filipino Christmas and pop medleys.
These pieces, carefully chosen for their emotional depth, transcend language barriers and touch the hearts of listeners. This year’s concert will infuse more Filipino pieces, capturing the emotional depth and universal appeal of Filipino melodies, aiming to recreate the powerful impact of their performances in Italy, where even non-Filipino audiences were moved to tears.
Showcasing young talent
The evening will spotlight the exceptional talents of PSYO’s young musicians. This includes a duet from Kayleigh Claire So and Breanna Ysabelle Luistro. It will also feature the Forte ensemble, with Polo Bantilan on first violin, Adriana Ysabel De Vera on second violin, Charisse Alessandra San Miguel on third violin, and Sinead Macopia on fourth violin.
Joining PSYO this year, Mary Robyn Bernabe takes on the pivotal role of timpanist and multi-percussionist. Her contributions add a new layer of depth and emotional resonance to the orchestra’s sound, elevating the overall musical experience.
A special quartet performance will include PSYO Minis — Kristen Lauren Ng on first violin, Lemuel Malyck Caw on second violin, Joshua Quiec on third violin, and Rocco Arana on cello, highlighting the orchestra’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of musical talent.
Adding to the evening’s charm, PSYO harpist Maria Anastacia Isis Agabin will offer a pre-concert performance at the Manila Cathedral vestibule. Her enchanting melodies will set a serene and enchanting tone for the main event, starting at 6:15 p.m.
A message of music and faith
Reflecting on PSYO’s return to the Manila Cathedral, Msgr. Rolando R. dela Cruz shares, “The return of the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra to this sacred space not only fills it with the beauty of music but also bridges the timeless connection between faith and the joy of Christmas. As we look through these grand windows, we are reminded of the light of hope and the spirit of giving, embodied by these young musicians who continue to inspire us.”
About the Circle of Fifths Tour
This year marks PSYO’s fifth year of promoting classical music, especially to the Filipino youth. The Circle of Fifths tour was an important chapter in their history, named after the musical concept that symbolizes their evolution.
“Now in its fifth year, the orchestra has joined international music festivals and has performed in prestigious centers of culture here and abroad, most recently in Milan, Cremona and Rome. PSYO may be regarded as the largest youth orchestra in the Philippines today and prides itself on having the youngest and most diverse cast of musicians,” says first concertmaster Sophia Anne Bantilan.
Among the tour’s highlights was a concert at Centro Ambrosiano in Milan, performed for Filipino communities and the Diplomatic Corps of Lombardy, which was the centerpiece of the Philippine National Day celebrations. This tour showcased their artistic growth and served as a bridge to Filipino communities worldwide, reinforcing their mission to promote orchestral music and cultural appreciation.
Supporting the future of music
PSYO continues to be a cornerstone of classical music appreciation, promoting discipline, hard work, and teamwork among the youth. With support from partners like Ayala Land Inc., Ayala Land Estates and “Make It Makati”, DZFE 98.7, and the Manila Cathedral, Gaudete is not just a concert but a celebration of the orchestra’s mission to inspire and nurture future musicians.
Members of PSYO are not only skilled musicians but also dedicated full-time students excelling in their respective academic fields, aspiring to explore diverse careers while carrying the values learned through music.
Tickets for the concert are available through donations. Secure tickets via https://bit.ly/PSYOGaudete, or message +639064311407 (also available on Viber). For more information, visit PSYO’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/psyorchestra).