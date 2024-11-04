A symphony of joy and reflection at the Manila Cathedral

Peeking ahead of Christmas through cathedral windows

Gaudete invites audiences to peek ahead to Christmas through the metaphorical rose windows of the Cathedral. These windows are not just architectural marvels but symbols of hope, transformation, and the anticipation of something beautiful. They serve as a powerful reminder of the journey and growth experienced by the PSYO over its five-year history.

During their recent Circle of Fifths concert tour in Italy, the orchestra visited iconic cathedrals like the Duomo di Milano, Duomo di Cremona, Duomo di Firenze and St. Peter’s Basilica, where the rose windows left a lasting impression on the young musicians, embodying the orchestra’s transformation from a small children’s ensemble to a distinguished youth orchestra.

“In this concert, the rose window serves as a powerful metaphor for looking ahead, symbolizing the anticipation of joy and unity the Christmas season brings. It reminds us to stay humble and grounded, inspiring young musicians to share their talents with the world, much like the light streaming through stained glass, reaching out and touching all who see it,” says current concertmaster Theodore Julius Tan.

A diverse and heartfelt repertoire

Audiences can expect an exquisite selection of music that spans both classical and contemporary realms. The concert will feature Vivaldi, Bach, and Tchaikovsky masterpieces alongside well-loved Filipino classics and traditional Christmas hymns, including familiar Filipino Christmas and pop medleys.

These pieces, carefully chosen for their emotional depth, transcend language barriers and touch the hearts of listeners. This year’s concert will infuse more Filipino pieces, capturing the emotional depth and universal appeal of Filipino melodies, aiming to recreate the powerful impact of their performances in Italy, where even non-Filipino audiences were moved to tears.

Showcasing young talent

The evening will spotlight the exceptional talents of PSYO’s young musicians. This includes a duet from Kayleigh Claire So and Breanna Ysabelle Luistro. It will also feature the Forte ensemble, with Polo Bantilan on first violin, Adriana Ysabel De Vera on second violin, Charisse Alessandra San Miguel on third violin, and Sinead Macopia on fourth violin.

Joining PSYO this year, Mary Robyn Bernabe takes on the pivotal role of timpanist and multi-percussionist. Her contributions add a new layer of depth and emotional resonance to the orchestra’s sound, elevating the overall musical experience.

A special quartet performance will include PSYO Minis — Kristen Lauren Ng on first violin, Lemuel Malyck Caw on second violin, Joshua Quiec on third violin, and Rocco Arana on cello, highlighting the orchestra’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of musical talent.

Adding to the evening’s charm, PSYO harpist Maria Anastacia Isis Agabin will offer a pre-concert performance at the Manila Cathedral vestibule. Her enchanting melodies will set a serene and enchanting tone for the main event, starting at 6:15 p.m.

A message of music and faith

Reflecting on PSYO’s return to the Manila Cathedral, Msgr. Rolando R. dela Cruz shares, “The return of the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra to this sacred space not only fills it with the beauty of music but also bridges the timeless connection between faith and the joy of Christmas. As we look through these grand windows, we are reminded of the light of hope and the spirit of giving, embodied by these young musicians who continue to inspire us.”