13 Chinese arrested for illegal mining

Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives recently arrested 13 Chinese nationals for engaging in illegal mining activities at Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

According to the Bureau, the arrests followed a joint operation conducted by the BI Intelligence Division (ID) together with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

BI-ID Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. stated that the foreign workers were apprehended on two different mining sites on the island.

According to reports, 11 of the arrested individuals had valid working visas, but upon verification, the bureau found out that they were registered with a different company, which violated their visa regulations. While the remaining two arrested Chinese nationals, one had a valid retiree visa, and the other one was tagged as an overstaying alien.

In these areas, BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado emphasized the importance of enforcing immigration laws, stating, “Illegal employment threatens communities and local laws. We are dedicated to keeping an eye on and dealing with situations like these in order to safeguard our environment and borders.”

The BI chief added that they continue working closely with national agencies to ensure that their regulations are followed, as demonstrated by the recent operation on Homonhon Island.

The arrested individuals will stay in the custody of the PAOCC while the BI files a deportation case against them.

Atty. Viado disclosed that earlier this year, residents of the island voiced concerns over the environmental effect of the mining operations in their area.