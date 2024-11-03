YU CAN DO IT: NU guard sparks upset win over UP

National University (NU) pulled off a huge upset after a 67-47 win over University of the Philippines (UP) to snap a three-game losing streak and stay in the thick of things in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Patrick Yu was on fire for the Bulldogs, scoring 17 points behind a 5-of-7 shooting from the three-point line.

The win boosted NU’s record to 3-8.

NU finished the first quarter up by 16, 24-8, and never looked back as it clinched its first win over the Fighting Maroons since Season 85.

A jumper from Nat Tubalut with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game, 62-35.

NU head coach Jeff Napa admired how they played more relaxed and not too stiff despite going up against a championship contender in UP.

‘This is what I felt we’re going to be in the second round. This is the team I expect from us.’

“They delivered what we needed to do and they really enjoyed what we were doing. So, give credit to the boys, to my players. They really worked hard,” Napa said.

“I told them: Let’s finish strong this season.”

Sean Torculas was the only UP player to reach double digits with 13 points as the Diliman-based squad went 17-of-66 from the field, its worst shooting clip this season.

The loss saw the Maroons’ mark drop to 9-2, still at second spot behind La Salle which totes a 10-1 record.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) kept its Final Four aspirations alive after a 59-51 win over University of the East in the first game.

Veejay Pre led the Tamaraws with 20 points and eight rebounds as they are now tied with Adamson University in fifth place with identical 4-7 cards.

With FEU winning three of its four games in the second round, head coach Sean Chambers is optimistic that they will be able to push for a last-minute playoff bid.

“This is what I felt we’re going to be in the second round. This is the team I expect from us,” Chambers said.

“We’ve been practicing so amazingly the past two weeks.”

Jorick Bautista contributed 12 points and four assists while Royce Alforque chipped in nine points and eight rebounds for FEU.

Precious Momowei played the entire game and made 18 points and 21 rebounds as the Red Warriors sank to a 6-5 card.

With this, defending champion De La Salle University is assured of at least a top-two finish and clinched one of the coveted twice-to-beat advantages.

The Scores:

First game

FEU (59) — Pre 20, Bautista 12, Alforque 9, Pasaol 7, Añonuevo 5, Daa 3, Konateh 3, Montemayor 0, Ona 0, Nakai 0.

UE (51) — Momowei 18, Maga 12, Abate 7, Lingolingo 5, J. Cruz-Dumont 4, Fikes 3, Mulingtapang 2, Wilson 0, Galang 0, H. Cruz-Dumont 0.

QUARTERS: 23-9, 34-20, 47-34, 59-51.

Second game

NU (67) — Yu 17, Figueroa 11, Palacielo 9, Santiago 8, Lim 5, Manansala 4, Perciano 4, Tulabut 4, Jumamoy 3, Garcia 2, Padrones 0, Parks 0, Enriquez 0, Francisco 0.

UP (47) — Torculas 13, Cagulangan 8, Millora-Brown 4, Briones 4, Fortea 3, Torres 3, Abadiano 2, Bayla 2, Belmonte 2, Lopez 2, Stevens 2, Alarcon 2, Ududo 0, Alter 0.

QUARTERS: 24-8, 34-20, 55-31, 67-47.