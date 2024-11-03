Understanding people with DS

SM Supermalls, through its CSR arm SM Cares, has been supporting the Down Syndrome community for the past 20 years through events like the annual Happy Walk for Down Syndrome which gather people with the condition and their families at the malls for fun-filled activities. Held every February as part of the celebration of National Down Syndrome Consciousness Month, Happy Walk aims to promote awareness and better understanding of those living with the condition.

Another way was the “Understanding Down Syndrome: A Sensitivity Seminar” conducted by SM Cares in collaboration with Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines Inc. (DSAPI) at the SM City Sucat in Parañaque City last 19 October. At the seminar, resource speakers educated participants about the condition, how to be sensitive to them and how to support them and their families.

Experts also presented physical and behavioral management, and speech therapies for people with the condition.

Through the seminar, SM Cares reiterated its commitment to creating a warm and welcoming environment for people with disabilities, including those with Down Syndrome, in line with SM Supermalls’ promise of being a mall for all.