UAE’s Phl support valued

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the ongoing support of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), recognizing their humanitarian aid during recent calamities and their commitment to women’s empowerment.

During a lunch in Manila, held in conjunction with the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security (ICWPS), she had the opportunity to reconnect with H.E. Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State.

“Thank you, Minister Noura, for your time and friendship!” Marcos shared in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The UAE and the Philippines have enjoyed a robust friendship since formal diplomatic relations were established on 19 August 1974.

Over the years, these ties have flourished, marked by significant milestones such as the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1980 and the UAE Embassy in Manila in 1989. Recently, cooperation between the two nations has deepened even further.

A vital aspect of this relationship is the aviation sector, which has facilitated enhanced connectivity.

Currently, there are 59 weekly flights between the two countries, operated by Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific. This increased connectivity has opened up new avenues for investment and trade across the Philippines.

At the ICWPS, Mrs. Marcos emphasized the essential role women play in promoting peace and security within societies. She expressed pride in hosting this landmark event, noting its significance as the first international conference of its kind in Southeast Asia, bringing together inspiring leaders from 84 countries across six regions.

The event, themed “Forging Collaboration and Convergence for Advancing Women, Peace and Security,” underscores the Philippines’ dedication to incorporating gender responsiveness into its policies and systems.

The ICWPS aims to strengthen the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which highlights the crucial role of women in conflict prevention, resolution, peace negotiations, peacebuilding, humanitarian efforts and post-conflict reconstruction.