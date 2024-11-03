The wrath of typhoons: A call for climate resilience

Typhoon “Yolanda,” which struck in November 2013, remains etched in our memory as one of the deadliest in history. Its aftermath drove critical reforms in disaster preparedness, but each subsequent storm shows that more must be done to protect vulnerable communities.

With the recent typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon,” the economic toll reached P9.29 billion so far, damaging critical infrastructure like roads, bridges and power lines, hampering relief efforts and worsening the situation for affected communities. Farmers, fishers and families were left grappling with significant losses, underscoring the urgency of building resilience that prevents this level of destruction from recurring.

Globally, the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable nations to climate-related disasters. In the latest findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), tropical cyclones are projected to increase in intensity due to climate change. This highlights the need for comprehensive policies and planning that focus on science-based, data-driven approaches to address the immediate impacts of disasters and the underlying factors that heighten climate risk.

At the Climate Change Commission (CCC), we recognize that resilience cannot simply be an afterthought. It must be integrated into every aspect of development, preparedness and rehabilitation recovery efforts. Policies that emphasize both mitigation and adaptation are crucial to ensure our communities are better prepared for future disasters. However, science alone cannot bridge these gaps — political will is necessary to ensure science-based solutions are implemented effectively. For too long, the compounding sins of omission and commission have stymied real progress on climate action. Now is the time to correct course.

The NAP serves as a blueprint for this approach, prioritizing climate risk assessments, infrastructure resilience and inclusive governance. Local governments are key in this effort, as they are often the first responders to disasters. Through the NAP, the CCC encourages local government units (LGUs) to integrate climate adaptation into development plans, ensuring that communities are more prepared for future calamities.

Complementing the NAP, LGUs are mandated to develop Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs) that feed into overall resilience efforts as evaluated annually under the Gawad Kalamidad at Sakuna Labanan, Sariling Galing ang Kaligtasan (KALASAG) of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Gawad KALASAG recognizes various stakeholders, particularly LGUs, promoting Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) climate change adaptation and humanitarian assistance programs.

Typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon” highlighted the need for LGUs, the NDRRMC, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the CCC and all relevant government agencies to work together to accelerate resiliency capacity building, climate change adaptation, DRRM planning, implementation and assessment and to address gaps. Plans must be tailored to address local challenges and ensure no community is left behind in building climate resilience.

The People’s Survival Fund (PSF) provides critical funding for local climate adaptation projects, helping communities build resilient infrastructure and rehabilitate ecosystems. In the wake of typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon,” we call on LGUs to leverage the PSF for recovery efforts and long-term resilience building.

Internationally, the Philippines has been a strong voice for climate justice, advocating for increased financial support from developed countries to assist vulnerable nations. The establishment of the new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage is a positive step toward addressing the needs of countries like ours. However, policies alone are not enough. We must focus on tangible actions — flood control projects, strengthened infrastructure, and early warning systems can make a real difference on the ground.

Another crucial aspect is disaster preparedness training. Equipped with the right knowledge and tools, communities can take immediate action to protect themselves. Simple measures — like securing homes, having emergency supplies, and knowing evacuation protocols — can save lives. The CCC is working closely with other national agencies, development partners, the private sector, and other stakeholders to ensure that policies are translated into tangible actions that benefit communities.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently reaffirmed the government’s commitment to climate action, calling for decisive steps to address climate vulnerabilities. The CCC fully supports this direction, and we urge all stakeholders — national agencies, LGUs, the private sector and civil society — to help build a disaster and climate-resilient Philippines that will allow us to shift from victims to victors, and from fragility to agility.

Resilience is not solely the government’s responsibility. Individuals and communities play an essential role through actions such as reforestation, mangrove rehabilitation and sustainable practices. By fostering strong, informed, and proactive communities, we can reduce the impacts of typhoons and other climate-related disasters.

Science can help solve this crisis, but political will help ensure those solutions are put into practice. We must bridge the gaps between policy, planning, preparedness and practice — providing a truly systems-based approach that drives meaningful change and makes things happen. Typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon” serve as powerful reminders of the urgent need for disaster and climate resilience. We must lead the nation toward a future where lives are protected, livelihoods are secured, and the impacts of climate change are mitigated. We cannot wait for the next storm to remind us of our vulnerabilities.

By strengthening our climate policies, working together, and investing in resilience, we can ensure that the next generation inherits a country better prepared to face the challenges of a changing climate.