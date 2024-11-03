SUBSCRIBE NOW
(FROM left) Michael Huang, Rustan Commercial Corporation vice president for Store Development and Expansions; Louis Dassonville, Interparfums regional sales director; Anthony Huang, Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group of Companies and Rustan Marketing Corp. president and chief executive officer; Renaud Boisson, Interparfums APAC Region chief executive officer; and Cessie Colayco, Rustan Marketing Corporation general manager.
The scent of a legacy

The new scent invites everyone to experience the essence of Lacoste — through its scent but more importantly through the story it tells
In celebration of the arrival of Lacoste Original in the Philippines, Rustan Marketing Corporation hosted an immersive affair channeling the dynamic, modern and addictive vibe of the fragrance. Held at the Balmori tent in Rockwell, this important occasion saluted Lacoste and global fragrance company Interparfums first collaboration — Lacoste.

Renaud Boisson, Interparfums APAC Region chief executive officer and Louis Dassonville, Interparfums regional sales director.
Alyanna Angeles
Brent Javier
Brent Manalo
Bridge Lee
Jeanette Ong, Corinne Limsin and Sofia Jahrling.
Special guests at the event included executives from both companies including Renaud Boisso, chief executive officer of Interparfums APA Region; Louis Dassonville, regional sales director of Interparfums; Phoebe Wong, head of marketing, Executive Lacoste SA-Asia Mall Pacific; Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of SSI Group, Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation; Cessie Colayco, general manager of Rustan Marketing Corporation; and Marlyn Ferrer, division manager of Rustan Marketing Corporation.

Khalil ramos
LA Aguinaldo
Lacoste Original olfactory experience. Guests were given a guided first feel of the Lacoste Original Eau de Parfum through an interactive ‘fragrance discovery.’
Lacoste Original perfumes.
Onie de Guzman
Rere Madrid
Lacoste photocall
KHALIL ramosThe event welcomed personalities like actor and singer Khalil Ramos, social media personality and model LA Aguinaldo and actor Brent Manalo among others. One of the major highlights of the evening was an interactive “fragrance discovery,” where guests were given a guided first feel of the Lacoste Original Eau de Parfum. An “Original Cinema” was also exhibited at the venue, showcasing the Philippine premiere of Lacoste Original campaign visuals

