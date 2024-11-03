The scent of a legacy
In celebration of the arrival of Lacoste Original in the Philippines, Rustan Marketing Corporation hosted an immersive affair channeling the dynamic, modern and addictive vibe of the fragrance. Held at the Balmori tent in Rockwell, this important occasion saluted Lacoste and global fragrance company Interparfums first collaboration — Lacoste.
Special guests at the event included executives from both companies including Renaud Boisso, chief executive officer of Interparfums APA Region; Louis Dassonville, regional sales director of Interparfums; Phoebe Wong, head of marketing, Executive Lacoste SA-Asia Mall Pacific; Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of SSI Group, Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation; Cessie Colayco, general manager of Rustan Marketing Corporation; and Marlyn Ferrer, division manager of Rustan Marketing Corporation.
KHALIL ramosThe event welcomed personalities like actor and singer Khalil Ramos, social media personality and model LA Aguinaldo and actor Brent Manalo among others. One of the major highlights of the evening was an interactive “fragrance discovery,” where guests were given a guided first feel of the Lacoste Original Eau de Parfum. An “Original Cinema” was also exhibited at the venue, showcasing the Philippine premiere of Lacoste Original campaign visuals