‘Thanks, Tatay Digs’

Dear Editor,

“You make your own history on this planet.” Thus said former President Rodrigo Duterte during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing last week regarding his past administration’s war on drugs.

True, the campaign launched by Duterte remains a polarizing and deeply impactful chapter in recent Philippine history. At 79, his stance hasn’t softened, underscoring a view he has expressed numerous times before — that he acted out of duty to his country and harbored no regrets.

The debate is as much about statistics and human lives as it is about principles and the role of the state. On one hand, public safety and security are legitimate concerns; on the other, adherence to human rights and international norms is also crucial. The challenge lies in balancing these priorities in a way that upholds the dignity of all citizens, including the most vulnerable.

Duterte’s defenders, however, point to the former president’s belief that the drug war brought tangible benefits. He has emphasized the threats posed by drugs and painted a picture of a society relieved by reduced crime during his term.

His claim that drug-related crimes are resurging today strikes a chord with his supporters, who view his policies as tough but effective. Even though President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has shifted focus toward rehabilitation and prevention, Duterte’s legacy against drugs lingers.

A day after Duterte’s much-anticipated attendance at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, the DAILY TRIBUNE’s social media accounts received a message of support, a recollection of feeling safer during his term.

Romie Alvarez shared, “Tatay Digs, thank you. I was a call center agent back then from 2017-2019 (night shift). It was only during your term that I felt so safe walking in the streets, crossing the footbridge without fear because there were no robbers, etc., thanks to the police presence at checkpoints. I myself was stopped many times at checkpoints, but I was never harassed or threatened. When they saw my ID and realized I was a night shift call center agent, they would even say, ‘Ma’am, ingat po sa biyahe.’ Back then, the police were decent under your administration. So once again, thank you, pops. I was one of the millions of Filipinos who benefited from your war on drugs. Tunay na may ‘tapang at malasakit.’ We miss you, Old Man. May GOD continue to protect and bless you.”

Duterte’s lasting impact on the national consciousness remains evident. For many, the stories of families who lost loved ones without a fair trial highlight the profound need for justice. For others, the specter of drug-related violence fuels nostalgia for the former president’s no-nonsense approach.

As the Philippines grapples with the complexities of justice and governance, one thing is clear: There are no easy answers. The country stands at a crossroads, and the choices made now will shape not only the narrative of Duterte’s drug war but also the nation’s future commitment to human rights and public safety. In this evolving landscape, Filipinos continue to seek solutions that ensure peace and prosperity without sacrificing fundamental freedoms.

Anthony Guevarra

