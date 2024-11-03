TAKING CARE OF OUR FUTURE

Many Filipino children endure poverty, which can rob them of opportunities and even lead to malnutrition, child labor and exploitation. National Children’s Month is, therefore, a critical reminder of the gaps that still exist in child welfare and the role of government and society in addressing these issues.

Moreover, this observance is timely in raising awareness of children’s rights. Children need safe environments, a strong educational foundation, and emotional support to grow into healthy adults.

By dedicating a month to their welfare, various stakeholders, including government agencies, non-profits, schools and families, are mobilized to work towards policies and initiatives that protect children’s rights, as well as to support their mental, emotional, and physical development.