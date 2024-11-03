Spikers’ Turf: Green Oilers topple Titans

La Salle-EcoOil proved too much for winless Chichi DHTSI, zooming to a quick victory in just 66 minutes with a 25-18, 25-6, 25-20 demolition in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

It was La Salle’s second consecutive straight-set win in the season-ending tournament, underscoring its overwhelming edge in both manpower and talent.

Fresh off a commanding debut victory over the Martelli Meats Master Butchers, the Green Oilers displayed their depth and firepower, especially in a lopsided second set where they held the Titans to just six points.

La Salle’s ability to rotate through a roster stacked with skilled players kept Chichi DHTSI on the back foot, unable to mount any serious resistance.

While Chichi DHTSI showed some fight in the third set, La Salle’s precise execution allowed them to close out the match efficiently, maintaining its clean slate in the conference organized by Sports Vision.

The Titans absorbed their fifth straight defeat, further.