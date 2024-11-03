Special Forces Regiment welcomes new commander

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija — Brigadier General Rosendo C. Abad Jr. is now the new commander of the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne).

Abad took the helm during a Change of Command and Donning of Rank Ceremony presided over by Army Chief Lieutenant General Roy M. Galido last Friday at Fort Magsaysay.

Abad succeeded Major General Ferdinand B. Napuli, PA, a distinguished member of the Philippine Military Academy “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992, who now assumes the position of Inspector General of the Philippine Army.

In his farewell speech, Napuli expressed his gratitude to his family and the officers and enlisted personnel under his command for their support.

He voiced confidence in Abad’s leadership qualities to sustain the regiment’s success.

Abad, a proud graduate of the Philippine Military Academy “Maalab” Class of 1993, previously served as the regiment’s Deputy Commander for two years.

He also held the position of assistant chief of Unified Command Staff for Operations at NOLCOM before becoming the deputy commander of SOCOM, AFP, leading up to his current appointment.

“I assure you that I will strive to apply the lessons and guidance imparted to me by our outgoing commander. With your continued trust and support, I am committed to advancing the achievements of this prestigious regiment,” Abad said.

In addition to overseeing the symbolic transfer of office, Galido led the donning of the new rank insignia for Abad, congratulating him on his well-deserved promotion.