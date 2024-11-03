Southwoods hosts 3rd PSA Cup

The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) will host the 3rd PSA Cup golf tournament on Monday at the Masters course of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

The fellowship tournament, the second under the term of PSA president Nelson Beltran of the Philippine Star, aims to strengthen the relationship between PSA members and longtime partners of the country’s oldest media organization.

Manila Southwoods, under general manager Jason Yu and assistant GM Jerome Delariarte, will open its famed Masters course to the PSA less than two weeks after torrential rains brought by tropical storm “Kristine” rendered the course unplayable.

That will give sportswriters a close look at the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout, which will be playing host when the Philippine Open returns after a five-year absence from 23 to 26 January.

The 3rd PSA Cup is presented by ICTSI with support from the Philippine Sports Commission, San Miguel Corp., Philippine Basketball Association, Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. and NLEX.