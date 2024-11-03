Senate examining flood control projects

As Congress reconvenes today, the Senate, led by President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, is prioritizing the legislation of the 2025 National Expenditure Program, which amounts to P6.352 trillion.

In a radio interview, Escudero outlined that the Senate’s immediate focus will be on scrutinizing the proposed national budget, with particular attention on flood control initiatives and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) funds.

Escudero emphasized the necessity of reviewing the allocated budget for flood control projects, especially those managed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

He raised critical questions regarding the collaboration between the DPWH and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in developing infrastructure that can withstand the increasing severity of climate-related disasters.

“How are we doing with our studies on climate change and climate adaptation? How thick should our seawalls be? How high should they be?” he asked.

Recent calamities, such as severe tropical storm “Kristine,” have left the Bicol region devastated, displacing tens of thousands due to unprecedented rainfall and flooding.

Senator Joel Villanueva noted that over the past two fiscal years, the DPWH allocated P61.42 billion to the region, yet questions remain about the effectiveness of these investments in truly safeguarding communities.

In addition to infrastructure concerns, Escudero is also set to delve into the financial management of PhilHealth. He pointed out the paradox of the state-run health insurer’s significant surplus, which stands in stark contrast to the struggles many Filipinos face in affording healthcare.

“Why is it that PhilHealth has such a huge surplus of funds, yet many of our citizens are not benefiting from its services?” he asked, indicating a potential misalignment between available resources and actual healthcare delivery.

Escudero highlighted that PhilHealth’s budget will be closely examined during the plenary debates, especially in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling that placed a temporary restraining order on transferring P29.90 billion of PhilHealth’s remaining funds to the National Treasury.

He criticized the transfer of P60 billion in excess funds already moved, calling it a waste if those funds are not utilized to improve health services.

The Senate President pointed out that due to inflation, PhilHealth is effectively losing around P20 million annually in services not provided to citizens. He reiterated the need for a thorough review of PhilHealth’s operations to ensure that its budget is effectively utilized for the benefit of the public.

On the possibility of zero subsidy for PhilHealth in the future, Escudero stated, “That’s possible,” but assured that any subsidy would not increase, given the substantial funds already in PhilHealth’s reserves.