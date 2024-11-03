Senate bet Binay ranks high among students

Makati Mayor and senatorial aspirant Abby Binay has secured a spot among the top candidates in a national preference survey focused on youth and students, conducted by the newly established Centre for Student Initiatives (CSI).

In the inaugural survey, she ranked fifth with a notable 43.67 percent voter preference, reflecting significant support among the youth demographic. The survey included 1,200 randomly selected respondents from various universities and colleges across the country.

CSI, an independent, student-directed research institution, aims to address development solutions in education and youth participation in governance. Among the respondents, 64 percent were enrolled in state universities and colleges, 12 percent in local government-managed universities, and 24 percent in private institutions.

In addition to Binay, the survey highlighted other prominent candidates, including former senators Kiko Pangilinan, Ping Lacson and Bam Aquino, as well as Senator Pia Cayetano, France Castro, Erwin Tulfo, Arlene Brosas, former Senator Tito Sotto, Senator Bong Revilla, Dr. Willie Ong and Luke Espiritu.

Binay expressed her gratitude for the youth’s strong support, stating, “I am heartened by the youth sector’s strong show of support. I am inspired all the more to press for better government support for our youth and students.” She emphasized her commitment to pursuing educational reforms aimed at equipping students for the challenges of a modern, global economy.

Highlighting the critical role of technology in education, Binay pledged to provide free access to modern learning tools, such as tablets and computers. “In this rapidly changing world, it is crucial to ensure that every child, regardless of socio-economic background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute positively to society,” she said.

Binay also underscored the urgent need to address basic educational requirements, including classroom shortages, improvements in learning materials, and curriculum upgrades, particularly in technical skills needed by local and global industries.

“Education is a foundation for the future, and we must ensure our students are well-prepared for the workforce,” she stated.

Moreover, Binay plans to prioritize legislation that promotes equal access to quality education from the early formative years through primary, secondary and tertiary education, extending to lifelong learning opportunities.

She also committed to advancing health programs that cover essential services such as prenatal care, newborn care, complete child immunization, and proper nutrition, ensuring that the health and educational needs of all children are met comprehensively.