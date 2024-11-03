Search for outstanding accounting students starts

Last 8 October, the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), Association of Certified Public Accountants in Commerce and Industry (ACPACI), and P&A Foundation Inc. signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the holding of the 26th Search for the Outstanding Accounting Students of the Philippines (SOASP).

The MoA was signed by PICPA national president Roland C. Pondoc, ACPACI national president Elano C. Marcelo, P&A Grant Thornton’s chairman and managing partner, and P&A Foundation chairperson Romualdo V. Murcia III, P&A Foundation Trustee, SOASP project coordinator and P&A Grant Thornton’s vice chairman and deputy managing partner Atty. Olivier D. Aznar, and ACPACI SOASP chair Marc John M. Guiab.

The annual competition is a rigorous battle of intellect and knowledge that aims to recognize and distinguish graduating accounting students from all over the Philippines.

This year’s SOASP is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever. With an increased budget and commitment to enhancing the competition experience, this year’s event promises significant improvements.

Aznar highlighted the efforts made to address last year’s feedback by doubling the budget and incorporating technology to motivate students and schools to participate.

Moving away from the traditional pen-and-paper setup, this year’s SOASP has embraced technology by providing digital tablets for a more streamlined process and creating a more seamless experience for the participants.

Murcia shared optimism that the upgrades will elevate the experience for both participants and their mentors, making this year’s SOASP the most successful and fulfilling yet.

As the grand finals approaches, SOASP is set to showcase the best of the country’s accountancy students while reinforcing P&A Grant Thornton’s commitment to excellence in the profession.

As the 26th SOASP commenced, Pondoc commended the students’ dedication to accounting, emphasizing that the competition is not just about mathematical precision but also about the values of integrity, responsibility and transparency that will shape the future of the profession.

The 26th SOASP will occur in March at the Makati Diamond Hotel. Additional updates and details on the event will be announced soon.