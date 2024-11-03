Safe learning spaces

In underserved communities across the Philippines, secure places where at-risk youth can safely explore and learn are forthcoming.

The building of two such facilities comes into fruition as Japan’s Ambassador Endo Kazuya recently affixed his signature on two new grant contracts under Japan’s Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) in Makati City. Amounting to P12.8 million, the projects promise transformative impact, especially for Filipino children and youth.

The first project will bring a much-needed, one-story, six-classroom building to Maungib Elementary School in Pura, Tarlac. Severe termite damage has made the school unsafe, hampering students’ ability to learn. Now, with new funds, the school will offer a safer, more conducive environment for young learners.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, the Bidsiliw Foundation Inc. is set to receive about P8.3 million to construct a new community center for children.

For over 40 years, Bidsiliw has provided vital psychological care, health education and vocational training, often in rented spaces lacking privacy. The new center will create a haven where youth can receive support services in a secure, welcoming setting.

Among the attendees of the signing ceremony were Department of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara and Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar.

Endo reaffirmed Japan’s dedication as a steadfast partner to the Philippines, emphasizing the adaptability of the GGP to meet the unique needs of local communities.