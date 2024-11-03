Rosé’s “APT” surpasses Blackpink’s biggest hit “Ice Cream”

In just two weeks since its release, Rosé’s “APT” has already surpassed Blackpink’s biggest hit, “Ice Cream,” on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Apt.” has secured its spot at #8 on the Hot 100, marking the first-ever South Korean female soloist to earn the highest rank on the list, while Blackpink's 2020 hit “Ice Cream,” featuring Selena Gomez, peaked at #13.

“Oh my gosh, what is happening? This is crazy! Thank you so much, number ones, blinks, everyone. This one's for you. This is my dream come true,” she said in an Instagram post.

This accomplishment follows several other instances of “APT” topping the charts, including the YouTube Global Songs chart, with 246 million views, and 21.1 million streams on YouTube Music Korea, beating BTS’s “Butter” for the biggest streaming week.

Rosé is set to release a full-length album, ‘Rosie,’ on December 6.