Quezon, South Cotabato seek series sweep, finals

Quezon Province and South Cotabato try to seal their South Division Finals clash when they tackle separate rivals in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season on Monday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Quezon Huskers target a sweep of the Parañaque Patriots at 6 p.m. while the Warriors seek the same against the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters at 8 p.m.

Quezon trounced Paranaque, 75-62, while South Cotabato subdued Batangas, 87-76, on 28 October at the start of the best-of-three semifinal playoffs in Lucena City.

The Warriors aim to avenge their 1-2 division semifinal loss to the Rum Masters last year and advance to the finals for the first time in the league.

Christian Fajarito, star of South Cotabato’s Game One triumph, is again expected to lead the Warriors’ charge with Jammer Jamito, Mark Cruz, Val Acuna, Renzo Joson, Marwin Dionisio, Nico Elorde and Jervy Cruz.

Playing at home, the Rum Masters are determined to level the series and keep their bid to regain the crown they won in the 2018 MPBL inaugurals.

Batangas will bank on Levi Hernandez, Jong Baloria, Cedrick Ablaza, Jeckster Apinan and Dawn Ochea.

Owing to their deeper roster, the Huskers are picked to repeat over the Patriots, the surprise of this year’s 29-team tournament.