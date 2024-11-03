Printmakers hold groundbreaking exhibit

A group exhibit, On Site: Association of Pinoyprintmakers Annual Exhibition, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines explores the complex and evolving practice of printmaking in the Philippines.

“This year, the Association of Pinoyprintmakers (AP) moves away from this obsession among many artists and organizations for a patrilineal beginning,” said political cartoonist and printmaker Jose Santos P. Ardivilla. “The Philippine art market’s penchant to label certain art movements as having sprung from a patriarchal ground zero would have many of us read exhibition essays, catalogs pointing out that so and so is the father of this or that. Such an approach would cater to quite a misogynist notion that art begins from a parent, specifically, a father.”

The exhibit features the works of senior printmakers Virgilio Aviado, Benjamin Torrado Cabrera, Fil Delacruz, Imelda Cajipe Endaya, Jesus Isidro Flores, Brenda Fajardo, and artists Marz Aglipay, Poeleen Alvarez, Melai Arguzon-Aquino, Jose Santos Ardivilla, Psalm Astejada, Diana Aviado, Luigi Azura, Plet Bolipata, Elmer Borlongan, Mars Bugaoan, Kristen Cain, Jandy A. Carvajal, Salvador Ching, Joey Cobcobo, Christian Culangan, Boboy Dado, Janos Delacruz, Jemielou Delos Reyes, John Ray Dizon, Silvino Dulnuan, Noell EL Farol, Alee Garibay, Nina Garibay, Leorhislance Gomez, Anatha Lilo Gutierrez, Villia Jefremovas, Gerardo Jimenez, Don Kusuanco, Ken Lluage, Little Wing Luna, Alynnah Macla, Angelo Magno, Hershey Malinis, William Matawaran, FM Monteverde, Gabi Nazareno, Fara Manuel Nolasco, Samm Occeno, Tin Palattao, Mervy Pueblo, Mitzi Aguilar Reyes, Kr Rodgers, Jone Sibugan, Angela Silva, Jun-Jun Sta. Ana, Taj Hassan Tadeo, Sarah Jane Tarriela, Suchin Teoh, Camel Lim Torres, Josephine Turalba, Wesley Valenzuela and Anton Villaruel.

Participating printmaking initiatives include De La Salle College of Saint Benilde Fine Arts Program, Hanan Printmaking Group, Linangan Artist Residency MARS Center for Printmaking (Philippine Women’s University), Over Inked Studio, Pasilyo Pres, Rolling Paper Press, University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu and UP Baguio.

On Site: Association of Pinoyprintmakers Annual Exhibition is on view at the Bulwagang Roberto Chabet (Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez Gallery) from 19 October to 19 November.