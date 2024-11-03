Phl gymnasts snatch 12 gold medals

The Philippines bagged 12 gold medals on the second day of competitions Saturday of the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chelsea Lynn Hong won three gold medals on Saturday in the women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) Australian level 2 category, including individual all-around, uneven bars, and balance beam in the 10 to 13-year-old division.

Aqeela Zafrina Reyes also got two gold medals in the same category, winning the individual all-around and floor exercise in the nine-year-old division while Prince Khenjie Sumabal likewise got two golds in the floor and horizontal bars in men’s artistic Australian level 3 category.

Also in the same category, Andrei de Leon snared golds in the individual all-around and parallel bars.

Maria Elizabeth Medina, meanwhile, got two gold medals in the WAG Australian level 4 category after winning the individual all-around and uneven bars.

The Philippines got a gold medal in the team all-around of the WAG Australian level 4 category.

Karl Eldrew Yulo, younger brother of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, is expected to bring home more medals in the competition after winning the men’s junior individual all-around gold last Friday.