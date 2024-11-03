PBBM gathers BARMM leaders

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. convened a crucial meeting with leaders from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to discuss the current political landscape and stability in the region as the May 2025 elections approach.

The gathering took place at the Aguado Residence in Manila, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The meeting included key figures such as the provincial governors of BARMM — Hajiman Hataman of Basilan, Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi, Mamintal Adiong of Lanao del Sur, and Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte — as well as regional governors and influential leaders like Reynaldo Tamayo from Cotabato and Mindanao Development Authority chief Leo Magno.

Aspiring gubernatorial candidates Datu Tucao Mastura and Datu Ali Midtimbang also participated, underscoring the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders in the region.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Marcos emphasized the need for strategic dialogue to foster cooperation between local and national governments, aimed at ensuring the elections are conducted transparently and credibly.

“PBBM’s in-depth discussion with Bangsamoro governors and influential Mindanao leaders was reportedly focused on preserving political stability in the region amid growing tension triggered by the coming electoral contest,” the PCO stated.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo noted that the meeting centered around the government’s commitment to “inclusive governance,” establishing a foundation for future partnerships aimed at improving the lives of the Bangsamoro people.

“As the political landscape in the region evolves, the cooperation among these leaders will be essential for shaping the future of their communities and fostering sustainable development in BARMM,” Lagdameo remarked.

In preparation for the upcoming elections, the Commission on Elections announced that the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have increased their presence in the Bangsamoro region.

The deployment is in line with Marcos’s earlier directive to ensure a safe and peaceful electoral environment, reinforcing the need for members of the BARMM parliament to be elected based on the preferences of the voters.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia clarified that the heightened military and police presence should not be interpreted as an indication of the government perceiving BARMM as a hotspot for election-related violence.

“That is not the case. We just want to make sure that we have enough forces on standby in case they will be needed,” he stated in a radio interview.