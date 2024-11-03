Partnership to produce Filipino entertainment content

Viva Communications and MQuest Ventures has signed of a landmark joint venture agreement to produce entertainment content for Filipino audiences on free-to-air and other media platforms.

Beginning 2025, the venture will air several new entertainment shows across various timeslots on TV5’s grid, featuring stars in Philippine showbiz. Viva and MQuest Ventures will also create new television programs and other content for distribution in the Philippines and abroad across MediaQuest’s pay TV, OTT, and DTT platforms.

MediaQuest has taken great strides in its partnership with Viva following the launch of Sari Sari Network Inc. in 2015, having produced over 800 hours of original content for Cignal TV’s Sari Sari Channel. For nearly a decade, Sari Sari Channel has featured Philippine entertainment’s top talents, such as Cristine Reyes, Julia Barretto, Ryza Cenon, Kiko Estrada, Marco Gumabao, Diego Loyzaga, Yassi Pressman, Heaven Peralejo and the Muhlach family.

In 2018, Viva and Mediaquest partnered with Epik Studios, a media company specializing in stories centered on Philippine folklore, myth, and fantasy. In 2023, Epik Studios and MQuest Ventures co-produced the film Penduko, which was headlined by Matteo Guidicelli and was nominated in six categories in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival, including Best Picture.

Viva and MediaQuest are now looking to build on their success, reinforcing their shared commitment to deliver engaging content that celebrates Filipino creativity and culture.

“We are grateful to Viva Communications for their continued trust over the years. This new venture now allows us to showcase the best Filipino entertainment content on TV5,” said Jane Jimenez-Basas, president and chief executive officer of MQuest Ventures.

“Together, we will continue to produce truly meaningful stories that will resonate with our viewers here and around the world,” said Vic del Rosario Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Viva Communications. “MediaQuest has been a wonderful partner. We look forward to building an even stronger collaboration with MQuest Ventures to cater to a much wider audience on TV5 and the other MediaQuest platforms.”

TV5 president and chief executive officer Guido R. Zaballero said, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Viva. The Cine Cinco sa Umaga block, featuring the timeless classics from Viva’s vast library, has been a key part of our morning programming.”

“We are also thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Viva. Soon we will have a reenergized afternoon block with Face 2 Face: Harapan and Lumuhod Ka sa Lupa: Ang Bagong Yugto to continue captivating audiences on primetime,” Zaballero added.