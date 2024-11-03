Over P500K shabu seized

Three drug suspects were arrested by Manila Police District-PS4 operatives during a buy-bust operation in Sampaloc on 1 November.

The suspects were identified as Michelle Regacho, Jewel Delos Reyes and Guiller Vasquez, who were arrested around 7:30 p.m. along Algeciras Street, near Maria Clara Street, in Sampaloc.

Authorities seized 80 grams of shabu worth P544,000, buy-bust money and a Yamaha Mio motorcycle.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.