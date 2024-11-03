ONE MERALCO FOUNDATION LIGHTS UP HOMES IN CALOOCAN

A total of 98 low-income households in Camarin, Caloocan have gained safe and reliable access to electricity after receiving support from One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the social development arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), through its Household Electrification Program.

Communities that benefitted from OMF’s flagship program include North Triangle-Cielito Homes, Sunflower St. in Barangay 177, and D’First Labea Neighborhood Association Inc.

Twenty years ago, some of these families relocated to Caloocan to make way for developments in their old neighborhood in North Triangle, Quezon City. Due to documentary hurdles and lack of financial capacity to apply for legal electric service, beneficiaries then had no proper access to electricity. This led residents to resort to sub-metering.

Through the joint efforts of OMF, Meralco Camarin Business Center and the local government unit of Caloocan, the community beneficiaries now have their own individual service entrances that connect homes to the Meralco electrical service. Aside from access to power for proper lighting and use of appliances, residents are grateful that they can be more productive at home.

Beneficiaries Paulino and Rosita Entac, a married senior couple, used to pay P1,500 for basic electricity use. With their own service line, their household consumption, now based on Meralco’s rate, is much lower despite their newly added ice candy business and printing services – two businesses that seemed improbable without stable electricity.

“It’s been a significant help, a huge benefit now that we are able to achieve bigger savings compared to using a sub-meter. We also feel much safer,” shared Mr. Entac.

Apart from the increased productivity of the beneficiaries, Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” R. Malapitan said the project will help prevent fire incidents that may start from unsafe wiring and electrical lines.

“Through this program, I hope our beneficiaries become more responsible in their use of electricity,” Malapitan said during the community launch.

The Household Electrification Program, with the help of Meralco business centers and sectors, has powered more than 76,000 low-income homes in the Meralco franchise area since 2011, lighting communities and creating impactful change to its beneficiaries.

“Empowering communities starts at every home, and Meralco and One Meralco Foundation can help address this basic need through our Household Electrification Program so they can be more productive, and improve the quality of their lives. Ultimately, as more opportunities open for them, they can directly contribute to the overall progress in their communities and to the country,” OMF President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey Tarayao said.