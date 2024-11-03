No NPA attacks amid Undas 2024 —Army

The Philippine Army on Sunday said it has not monitored any incidents linked to the activities of the communist armed group, New People’s Army (NPA), operating in the countryside amid this year’s observance of Undas.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala attributed the peaceful commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day to the military’s ongoing operations, particularly in areas infiltrated by the NPAs.

“No incidents because we continuously conduct focused military operations or internal security operations,” Dema-ala told the Daily Tribune in a text message.

“There’s no let-up in the Army’s efforts to ensure peace and order, particularly in the far-flung areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Army Grave Services Commanding Officer LtCol. Elenita Altamirano said the Undas visitation at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, is considered “generally peaceful.”

The Army has logged more than 80,000 visitors during Undas.