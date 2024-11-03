NHA launches housing units' digital pass

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has the Entry Pass (EP) Digitalized System, coinciding with the celebration of National Shelter Month last October.

The Entry Pass is an accountable document issued by NHA through its regional offices to qualified families that grants them official permission to occupy their assigned housing units. For years, the issuance of the EP has been a vital part of the relocation process managed by the Resettlement and Development Services Department.

The EP launch recently was attended by NHA officials including assistant general manager Alvin S. Feliciano who represented general manager Joeben Tai.

“In today’s instant world, our service to the people must also be instant,” said Feliciano in Filipino during his address.

“According to a study, digital transformation can significantly improve business efficiency by automating manual processes, reducing errors and improving productivity,” he further emphasized.

The transition from a traditional paper-based system to a digital platform, Feliciano said is set to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and eliminate the need for outdated software and printing services.