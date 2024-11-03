Netters Ballado, Castigador sparkle

Jayden Reece Ballado and Anthony Bjorn Castigador delivered impressive performances, each capturing two titles at the Puerto Princesa Palawan Pawnshop National Juniors Tennis Championships held in Palawan over the weekend.

Their victories, including thrilling three-set matches, highlighted the tournament where they shared the Most Valuable player honors.

In the girls’ division, the No. 2 Ballado displayed her resilience in a three-set win over No. 4 Zita Clarke, clinching the 16-and-under title via a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 decision. She then dominated Micaella Encarnacion, 6-1, 6-1, to secure the premier 18-and-under title, underscoring her status as the top-ranked player in this category.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Castigador proved his mettle in the boys’ 14-and-U division, easing past his early opponents in straight sets and defeating Armik Serillo 6-4, 6-2 in the finals. He capped off his campaign by overcoming top seed Gavin Kraut in a nail-biting final, 1-6, 7-6(9), 6-4, in the 16-and-U finals, matching Ballado’s two-title achievement in the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Group I event.

The week-long tournament brought together young tennis talents from across the Philippines.

Notable winners included local favorite Evan Bacalso, Francisco De Juan III from Iloilo, Maximus Calingasan from Balanga, Bataan, Maristella Torrecampo from Naga City, Bicol, and Ma. Caroliean Fiel from Ormoc City.

Bacalso triumphed over Rizzjun Labindao, 6-1, 6-1, to win the boys’ 18-and-U title, while No. 2 De Juan III overwhelmed top-seed Cristiano Calingasan, 6-0, 6-2, in the 12-and-U division.