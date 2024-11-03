NDRRMC reports P1.1-B in aid delivered to typhoon victims

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the government has already distributed approximately P1.1 billion worth of assistance to residents of typhoon-affected areas in the country.

The NDRRMC reported that government assistance includes food and non-food items provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), Local Government Units (LGUs), and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs).

The NDRRMC highlighted the agencies’ adoption of a whole-of-government approach, particularly in reaching out to families severely affected by the onslaught of tropical cyclones Kristine and Leon. It also noted the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)’s ongoing efforts to clear roads, declog drainage systems, and clean culverts in heavily flooded areas.

The DSWD has released 1,013,777 family food packs (FFPs) across regions affected by the two typhoons. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)’s Multinational Coordinating Centre (MNCC) and Civil-Military Coordinating Centre (CMCC) have conducted 58 humanitarian sorties in coordination with ASEAN countries in severely affected Naga City and Batangas province.

The military utilized its land, air, and naval assets to transport donations for the affected residents.

On Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that its BRP Gabriela Silang, carrying 5,500 family food packs from the DSWD, has arrived in Batanes after facing delays due to severe weather conditions. The PCG vessel, en route to Batanes, had previously taken shelter in Sual town, Pangasinan, while waiting for improved sea conditions.

The NDRRMC accounted for a total of 2,200,731 families or 8,630,663 individuals affected by tropical cyclones Kristine and Leon over the past weeks.

The onslaught of the typhoons resulted in 146 deaths, with 91 individuals injured and 19 reported missing. The agricultural sector incurred significant losses, estimated at P4.4 billion, affecting a total of 105,731 farmers and fisherfolk. Infrastructure damage due to the storms reached P7.2 billion, impacting 958 structures.

Inter-Agency Coordinating Cell

On the other hand, the NDRRMC reactivated its Inter-Agency Coordinating Cell (IACC) to oversee the government’s emergency operations. NDRRMC Chairperson Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the IACC serves as a “one-stop shop” for emergency operations, monitoring, and coordination with partners, stakeholders, and implementing agencies.

“We conduct daily briefings to ensure quick and appropriate action against disasters. This is one of the disciplines and processes we are strengthening due to the number of disasters and typhoons that pass through our country,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro stressed that the IACC focuses on streamlining coordination for relief efforts, collaborating closely with local government units and regional units of the Office of the Civil Defense.

It also acts as a hub for international aid, facilitating the Armed Forces of the Philippines in managing foreign military assistance for disaster response.

“This initiative supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the timely delivery of aid to affected communities,” said Teodoro.