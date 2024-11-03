NDRRMC gears up for new TDs

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday announced that it has convened to assess the potential impact of a new low-pressure area that has developed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

This comes as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration reported that the low-pressure area was last spotted 1,350 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

Once it enters the PAR, it will be named “Marce.”

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who also chairs the NDRRMC, led the meeting with key officials from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and other member-agencies.

The NDRRMC is closely monitoring the situation and has directed concerned agencies to implement necessary preparations to mitigate the potential impact of the weather disturbance.

“The NDRRMC urges all citizens to stay informed and heed official advisories as the situation develops. The council remains committed to safeguarding lives and properties across the nation,” the OCD said in a statement.

Parts of Luzon, including Batangas and the Bicol Region, are still recovering from the effects of severe tropical storm “Kristine.” Additionally, super typhoon “Leon” brought heavy rains and strong winds to northern Luzon, particularly Batanes province, last week. Batanes was also hit by super typhoon “Julian” earlier in October.