Nagtahan bridge mishap injures 6

Police reported that at least six people were injured when an aluminum van lost control and hit two motorcycles and a Toyota Vios sedan before crashing into a Meralco post on the Nagtahan Flyover in Sampaloc, Manila.

According to the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit-Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section (MDTEU-VTIS), the incident occurred after an Isuzu aluminum van with plate number WFF 554, driven by 37-year-old Rommer Lucida of 424 Vicente Cruz Street, Sampaloc, Manila, lost control.

The van first hit a Kawasaki motorcycle with plate number 2756/6UC, driven by Johnny Golo Yugo and Keith Maliwat.

Investigations also showed that the van then hit a Honda Click motorcycle with plate number 417XRC, driven by Nivel Cabanes, and a Toyota Vios sedan owned by Nigel Casuiat before striking a Meralco post.

All drivers and passengers involved in the accident sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Charges for Multiple Damage to Property with Physical Injuries will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.