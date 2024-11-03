MSpectrum, Emperador team up for 640-kW solar facility

MSpectrum Inc., a solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), will install a 640-kilowatt solar facility at a Emperador Distillers Inc. (EDI) factory in Sta. Rosa, Laguna under a new deal.

MSpectrum said over the weekend that the new solar installation is projected to generate approximately 832,798 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, allowing EDI to reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 593.12 metric tons.

Notably, the reduction is equivalent to the environmental impact of planting over 27,242 trees and eliminating more than 2.36 million kilometers of vehicle travel per year.

Green shift

“Partnering with Emperador, a prominent player in the beverage industry, presents an exciting opportunity for MSpectrum. This collaboration allows us to leverage Emperador’s operational scale to implement impactful solar solutions,” Patrick Henry T. Panlilio, chief operating officer of MSpectrum, said.

This recent agreement builds on MSpectrum’s previous collaboration with Anglo Watsons Glass Inc., another EDI subsidiary, where a two-megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system was installed at its Canlubang glass manufacturing plant in 2023.

“The contract signing with MSpectrum is a continuation of the transformative journey of our business. Their solar rooftop installation will not only help us achieve our sustainability goals but also significantly reduce our electricity costs,” EDI president and CEO Winston S. Co said.

“We are excited about our partnership with MSpectrum as we continue to explore more solar solutions for our facilities to maximize our energy efficiency and continue our commitment to a greener future,” he added.

MSpectrum, backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and track record, provides tailored solar solutions for industrial, commercial and residential customers, focusing on energy consumption and strategic partnerships with technology partners.