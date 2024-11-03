MMDA slates waste summit

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is hosting the Road to Zero Waste Summit, the first and largest event focused on sustainable waste management (SWM) and promotion of a circular economy.

To be held at the Unilab Bayanihan Center in Pasig City on 5 and 6 November, the summit is open to the public or free admission.

With the theme “Closing the Loop Towards a Circular Economy,” the summit aims to spotlight innovative waste management solutions that can address Metro Manila’s solid waste challenges, leading to long-term sustainability.

From product exhibits to panel discussions, the event will feature a series of interactive activities and network sharing opportunities designed to raise public awareness on waste technologies and community-based interventions, creating a unified roadmap to increase waste diversion in Metro Manila.

Various waste recycling firms will showcase their latest products, services and innovations in solid waste processing. Waste management technologies that can potentially be adopted by local government units, barangays and even households will also be demonstrated.

Participants can gain insights into Metro Manila’s evolving community-level materials recovery systems.

Meanwhile, a forum will see reputable resource speakers across various sectors tackle topics such as Sustainability in the Circular Economy, SWM Best Practices, and Green Advocacy for Recycled Products. Participants will be able to engage in all these discussions through dedicated Q & A sessions.

Attendees will learn more about proper segregation and existing waste diversion points that serve various recyclers across Metro Manila.

This initiative also aims to connect our communities and recyclers, culminating in a shared advocacy for a zero-waste and sustainable future together.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the event running until 7 p.m. on Day 1, and until 5 p.m. on Day 2.

Participants are expected not only to learn about proper solid waste management but also to bring home eco-products for free and other exciting giveaways from our partners and the MMDA.