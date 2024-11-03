MisOr, CdO secure beaches, coastal areas

Cagayan de Oro City — After a peaceful and orderly observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, the Misamis Oriental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) have shifted their focus to beaches and coastal barangays, anticipating potential storms that frequently hit the coastal towns.

In a report on Sunday, Misamis Oriental PDRRMO head Fernando Dy Jr. disclosed that local disaster units are on standby for any natural or man-made emergencies following the long holiday.

Following recent storm surges that affected the towns of Jasaan, Villanueva, Tagoloan, Balingasag, Balingoan, Libertad and Magsaysay, residents were advised to stay away from coastal areas during inclement weather.

Dozens of houses were partially damaged during the recent storm surges, but there were no reported deaths or injuries in the western part of the province.

The bulk of visitors was recorded at the City Memorial Cemetery in Bolonsori, Barangay Camaman-an, where 40,000 visitors were recorded on Saturday night.

Dy cited the case of Tagoloan, where strong waves battered coastal barangays in Misamis Oriental, destroying houses. However, timely evacuation of residents resulted in zero casualties in the town.

He added that evacuations were also carried out in other coastal towns in the western part of the province that were affected by inclement weather on Tuesday, with hundreds of residents were evacuated, but no casualties were reported.

In Jasaan, at least six coastal barangays were evacuated. Early warnings about the inclement weather allowed fisherfolk to secure their boats from the strong waves and winds that battered their barangays.

In Villanueva, Barangays Look and Poblacion were also inundated, with seawater reaching the town plaza.

In Cagayan de Oro City, the CDRRMO also shifted its attention to the beaches on Sunday after a peaceful and orderly celebration of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day.

CdO DRRMO head Nick Jabagat — quoting reports from the City Police Department — said over 60,000 people visited public and private cemeteries in the city.

